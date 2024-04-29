Oparanya Adresses Viral Photos With Alleged Lover

Former Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya has weighed in on his photos circulating on social media platforms of him with a woman named Mary Biketi.

Speaking on Monday, Oparanya noted that the photos are genuine, but wondered why someone chose to circulate them.

The ex-governor claimed that the images were leaked by a photo studio where he and his alleged lover took them.

“I have seen someone circulating my photos. Those are genuine photos. I don’t know why someone would waste time trying to circulate them. It is very unfortunate that wherever I took those photos they leaked them to the press. Those are very decent photos and I don’t know the interest that people have when you have taken photos with a loved one,” said Oparanya.

At the same time, Oparanya dismissed claims that he had been hospitalized following the leaking of the images online.

The former Governor said he has a family that needs his protection, stating that any fake news is hurting them.

“There is now fake news I am in hospital I am sick and here I am. I have a big family to protect. Those sending out fake news should stop. I have been in Mombasa for a few days meeting my people from my community,” Oparanya added.

The images were leaked on Saturday, April 27 causing a huge debate across social media platforms.

In one of the photos shared, the duo appeared to be having an intimate conversation in what appeared to be a club-like setting, with Biketi dressed in a form-fitting outfit as Oparanya smiled at her.

Another photo showed them standing together, their body language suggesting a romantic relationship.

