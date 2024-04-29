Connect with us

News

Oparanya Adresses Viral Photos With Alleged Lover

By

Published

WhatsApp Image 2024 04 29 at 14.47.41

Former Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya has weighed in on his photos circulating on social media platforms of him with a woman named Mary Biketi.

Speaking on Monday, Oparanya noted that the photos are genuine, but wondered why someone chose to circulate them.

The ex-governor claimed that the images were leaked by a photo studio where he and his alleged lover took them.

“I have seen someone circulating my photos. Those are genuine photos. I don’t know why someone would waste time trying to circulate them. It is very unfortunate that wherever I took those photos they leaked them to the press. Those are very decent photos and I don’t know the interest that people have when you have taken photos with a loved one,” said Oparanya.

At the same time, Oparanya dismissed claims that he had been hospitalized following the leaking of the images online.

FotoJet (8)

The former Governor said he has a family that needs his protection, stating that any fake news is hurting them.

“There is now fake news I am in hospital I am sick and here I am. I have a big family to protect. Those sending out fake news should stop. I have been in Mombasa for a few days meeting my people from my community,” Oparanya added.

The images were leaked on Saturday, April 27 causing a huge debate across social media platforms.

In one of the photos shared, the duo appeared to be having an intimate conversation in what appeared to be a club-like setting, with Biketi dressed in a form-fitting outfit as Oparanya smiled at her.

Another photo showed them standing together, their body language suggesting a romantic relationship.

Also Read: EACC Issues New Update on Oparanya’s Ksh 1.3 Billion Graft Claims

