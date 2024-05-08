Israel Resumes Intensive Bombarding on Rafah Ahead of the Ground Incursion

Israeli bombings have killed at least five Palestinians in Rafah, southern Gaza, as Israel prepares to launch a massive ground offensive.

Early on Tuesday, the city’s Kuwaiti hospital reported receiving “five martyrs and several injured” as a result of Israeli attacks overnight. Witnesses and Palestinian security sources report that the region is currently the target of intensive Israeli military strikes.

The Israeli army has said that it has taken “operational control” of the Palestinian side of the Rafah border crossing between Gaza and Egypt and that its troops are “scanning the area.”

“Right now we have special forces scanning the crossing. We have operational control of the area and other crossings and we have special forces scanning the area,” the military said.

Earlier, the Gaza Border Authority spokesperson stated that the Rafah border crossing between Gaza and Egypt had been blocked on the Palestinian side due to the presence of Israeli tanks. Three humanitarian sources confirmed that the flow of aid via the bridge has been blocked.

On Monday, the Israeli army issued immediate evacuation orders for Palestinians in Rafah’s eastern districts, urging people to escape the town of al Mawasi in southern Gaza. Rafah is home to almost 1.5 million displaced Palestinians who have sought safety from the war.

Israel’s War Cabinet resolved to launch a military attack on Rafah, despite Hamas’ acceptance of an Egyptian-Qatari truce agreement.

