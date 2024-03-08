Connect with us

Ruto Appoints 10 Female Ambassador In Honor Of International Women’s Day

By

Published

WhatsApp Image 2024 03 04 at 10.51.42 scaled

President William Ruto has appointed 10 women ambassadors and six deputies to mark International National Women’s Day.

He said the appointments are part of the government’s efforts to appreciate the role played by women in nation-building.

Speaking at Moi Stadium, Embu, during the ceremony to mark International Women’s Day, President Ruto said the government will continue to support women in all spheres of national endeavor.

“This morning, I have appointed 10 more women as ambassadors in different parts of the world and another six deputy ambassadors in recognition of the contribution of women in the leadership of Kenya,” said President Ruto.

The Head of State pointed out that his administration was doing everything possible to ensure that women’s issues were given the seriousness they deserved.

“Our blueprint for radical national transformation must be underpinned by the imperative to facilitate the full engagement and robust participation of women in every dimension of our development agenda,” said President Ruto.

He said the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda recognises the unprecedented radical power in facilitating the full contribution of all Kenyans.

“In our Plan, we recognise the need to change the prevailing situation where female participation in key economic sectors remain minimal, with a vast majority of women who participate being consigned to low-income employment and enterprise, and under poor working conditions,” said President Ruto.

He said women were excluded in decision-making in governance and political institutions, while millions suffer or are vulnerable to sexual and gender-based violence.

The Head of State regretted that environmental degradation, pollution and climate change have complicated the lives and livelihoods of women, increasing their responsibilities in unpaid care work and thus accelerating poverty, early marriage, childhood pregnancies and other disadvantaged conditions.

President Ruto noted that through highly intentional actions, our Bottom Up Economic Transformation Agenda has prescribed a pathway to transform the conditions, contribution and participation of women in national development by deliberately eliminating every cultural, political, social and other excuse for treating women unjustly.

“To achieve this, we have to direct unprecedented investment in the promotion, inclusion and affirmative action for women in various sectors,”  the President said.

Noting that that the government has pledged to provide financial inclusion platforms, President Ruto said: “We undertook to provide financial inclusion and capacity building for women through the Hustler Fund, chamas, merry-go-rounds and table banking initiatives, and to take measures to protect them from predatory lending.”

He announced that the government has resolved to be highly intentional in actualising the constitutional gender inclusion principle, or the “one-thirds” rule at party policy level for elective representative positions.

Also Read: President Ruto Makes Fresh Changes To KDF Leadership

