King Charles III Sends Condolences To President Ruto Amid Devastating Floods

King Charles III on Tuesday, May 7 sent President William Ruto a message of comfort and sympathy over the ongoing floods in the country that has left at least 100 people dead and thousands displaced.

In a statement, King Charles III together with his wife Queen Consort Camilla, conveyed their distress on the heavy flooding that has devastated Kenya in recent weeks.

“It was with great concern that my wife and I learnt recently of the terrible flooding that has ravaged Kenya and the region, and which continues to impact so many of your people.

“We can only begin to imagine the anguish of those who have lost loved ones and seen their livelihoods devastated. Our thoughts are also with those emergency workers and others who are working long hours to support those who have been so dreadfully affected,” read the statement in part.

The British Monarch underscored the urgent need for global collaborations to combat climate change, emphasizing the escalating unpredictability and severity of weather patterns globally.

“The increased unpredictability and violence of weather systems remind us of how utterly vital it is that the world act together and with all despatch to mitigate and adapt to climate change,” King Charles stated.

Further, he recounted his visit to Kenya in October 2023 and his discussions with President Ruto on the challenge of climate change and biodiversity.

“As we discussed during our visit to Kenya last year, the challenge of climate change and biodiversity loss falls to all of us to address: at stake is our very quality of life and survival as a world.

“Remembering with great fondness the welcome we received on my visit last year, and the friendship between our two countries we wanted to send our deepest sympathy and affection to the people of Kenya,” the King added.

