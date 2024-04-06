3 Politicians Who Were Humiliated by Siting Presidents

Politicians are usually regarded as important people in society due to their titles and the hefty salaries they get while in office. However, some politicians have been humiliated by presidents despite their status in society.

Mwangi Kiunjuri

The Laikipia East MP was humiliated on two occasions by former President Uhuru Kenyatta. In the first incident, Kiunjuri who was serving as a Cabinet Secretary in the previous government was scolded by Uhuru in Namibia for not taking notes.

“Look at my brother Kiunjuri. He isn’t taking notes. He never bothered to do so when you were raising concerns. Just because you didn’t address his docket (Agriculture), he didn’t see a reason to write,” Uhuru said.

In 2019 during the Mashujaa Day celebrations, the former Head of State humiliated Kiunjuri over not dealing with cartels in the agriculture sector.

“Kiunjuri, the time for play is over. You must find out who these cartels are and we will jail them. Lest you pay the price,” Uhuru stated.

Isaac Ruto

The former Bomet Governor was in 2001 humiliated by the late Mzee Daniel Arap Moi after he was at the airport runway after he expressed a differing opinion to that of the then president.

Speaking in a previous interview, Ruto revealed that he questioned Moi’s decision to sack the late George Saitoti and Kalonzo Musyoka which angered him.

“The next morning, I tried to board the plane on our way to Nairobi but I was denied access. Moi and his delegation flew back. I was left on the tarmac. I was stranded for a few more days before I raised funds for fare back home,” Ruto revealed.

Hassan Joho

The former Mombasa Governor was in 2017 blocked by Uhuru’s security from attending a state event in Mombasa.

Joho pleaded with the security officers to let him in as the event was happening in his county, but his pleas fell on deaf ears.

“Governor Joho tried to attend my function forcefully. That was my opportunity to explain to Mombasa residents what the national government had done for them. His only aim was to show off to residents that he could stand before them and insult me. I could not allow that,” Uhuru said after the event.