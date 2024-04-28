Everton Defeat Brentford to Secure Premier League Slot

Idrissa Gueye’s goal at the hour mark sealed Everton’s 1-0 Premier League victory over Brentford on Saturday, ensuring the club’s safety from relegation.

Everton now has 36 points from 35 games, 11 more than 18th-placed Luton Town, who also have three games remaining after losing 2-1 to Wolverhampton Wanderers earlier in the day. Brentford, whose survival was assured by Luton’s loss, dropped to 16th place with 35 points.

The hosts broke the deadlock when Jack Harrison’s cross from the right found Jarrad Branthwaite near the six-yard box, who was brought down by Nathan Collins. The ball, however, rolled to Gueye, who sprinted up and finished with his right foot.

Everton nearly took the lead in the sixth minute when Ben Godfrey’s cross from inside the box was almost met in front of goal by Youssef Chermiti, but the forward went inches short of finishing.

Brentford also had a chance in the 19th minute when Vitaly Janelt found Mathias Jensen well outside the six-yard box, but Branthwaite’s diving stop denied his effort.

The greatest chance of the half went to Everton’s Abdoulaye Doucouré, who had space inside the box to finish Chermiti’s pass but shot wide just before halftime.

Everton were denied by the woodwork when Dwight McNeil’s stunning left-footed drive from outside the box hit the crossbar, but fans at Goodison Park exhaled a collective sigh of relief minutes later when Gueye scored.

In the 76th minute, goalkeeper Jordan Pickford saved Keane Lewis-Potter’s shot from within the box, as the hosts hung on for three points in the tense final minutes.

