High Court Makes Ruling On 10 Imprisoned Ex-KDF Soldiers

A Mombasa High Court has suspended the detention of 10 former Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) officers.

In a ruling on Saturday 6 April, Judge Gregory Mutai said the suspension would remain in place pending the hearing and determination of the matter.

“It is hereby ordered that the execution of the sentence imposed on the applicant(s) by the Court Martial be and is hereby stayed and/or suspended pending the hearing of the said application between the parties,” the orders read.

The trial court had sentenced the 10 former KDF officers to life imprisonment, but they appealed to the First Court of Appeal, which set them free.

Dissatisfied with the verdict, the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) appealed to the Court of Appeal, which ruled in favor of the state.

The ten former KDF officers separately applied to the court for their sentences to be suspended pending the outcome of their appeals, allowing them to remain out of custody.

They urged the court to issue the orders in a fair and just manner to ensure their rights to a fair and just trial.

The 10 former KDF officers are Samuel Kimani Onesmus, Victor Nabwera, Samuel Maingi, Alfred Egesa Kitole, Gabriel Kirigha Chawana, Leonard Kighombe, Japheth Muriithi, Ashford Chabari, Soud Mohamed Omar and Romano Ntongundu.

The cases will be heard on April 22, 2024, and April 24, 2024.

