CS Kindiki Orders Inspection Of All Dams After Mahi Mahiu Tragedy

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki on Monday issued a set of directives aimed at mitigating further loss of life and property amid the ongoing floods across the country.

“To mitigate the further loss of life, County Security and Intelligence Committees (CSICs) across the Country are directed to immediately inspect all public and private dams and water reservoirs in their jurisdictions within 24 Hours effective at 1400 Hours today, and recommend cases where compulsory evacuation and temporary resettlement orders are to issue,” Kindiki stated.

The Interior CS also directed the deployment of enforcement teams at urban and rural road spots prone to stormwater flooding and without bridges.

Kindiki said motorists and pedestrians from dangerous crossovers and to arrest and prosecute offenders for attempted suicide and or attempted murder as the facts of the case may be.

Further, Kindiki ordered the team to prevent the transportation of passengers across flooded rivers or storm water by unsafe canoes or boats and arrest inexperienced persons taking advantage of the prevailing situation to cash in on persons in distress.

“The Government is coordinating all its relevant agencies and partners to prevent further loss of lives and property, and to support all those who have been affected by the ongoing torrential rains,” Kindiki added.

The statement comes after at least 70 people lost their lives after houses and vehicles were swept away in flash floods in Mai Mahiu, Naivasha, after the Old Kijabe dam upstream in Kiambu County burst its walls.