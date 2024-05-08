Connect with us

5-Storey Building Collapses in Uthiru

A five-storey building on Tuesday, May 7 night collapsed in Mountain View Ward, Uthiru, Nairobi County.

Photos shared online, showed the apartment block located along Naivasha Road near the International Livestock Research Institute (ILRI), tilted on the side.

In a statement, Bramwel Simiyu, the Chief officer of Disaster Management Nairobi City County said all the 34 residents who were occupying the building have been evacuated safely.

Simiyu noted that concerns about four missing residents including a 10-year-old girl, have been cleared.

“All 34 residents of the collapsed building in Nairobi’s Mountain View Ward have been located and are safe. There are no casualties. Earlier concerns about four missing residents, including a 10-year-old girl, have been cleared,” read the statement in part.

Simiyu noted that the building was sinking slowly, and all the residents were able to jump out and manage to exit the building.

He noted that an emergency team from Nairobi County is still at the scene awaiting help from the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) who will bring sniffer dogs to ensure no one is trapped in the building.

Simiyu also noted that one house in the building with a gas flame was allowed to burn out safely.

“The Nairobi City County emergency team continued to scour the scene while awaiting assistance from the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) from Kahawa Barracks, who will bring the sniffer dogs to ensure and eliminate any possibility of individuals trapped in the debris. There is one house with a gas flame that will be allowed to burn out safely,” he added.

Further, the Nairobi CECM said the county was providing immediate humanitarian aid to the victims for the night and would provide further support and facilitate reintegration.

