10 Suspects Arrested As Detectives Recover Cocaine, Heroine Worth Ksh 3.7 Million

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have arrested ten suspected drug dealers following an operation in Lamu and Mombasa counties.

In a statement on Tuesday May 7, the DCI said about 928 grams of cocaine were seized by the Anti-Narcotics Unit Hawkshaws during the intelligence-led operation in Lamu.

The raids targeted a number of houses suspected of being drug hubs. One of the targeted houses belonged to Muuna Omar Bori, where a scale and 5 pellets weighing approximately 85 grams were recovered.

Similarly, a clear polythene bag containing cocaine weighing approximately 164 grams was seized from the house of Mote Shamuni.

Another polythene bag containing approximately 354 grams of crack cocaine was also seized at the residence of Shamuni Mwalimu Shamuni.

A further raid on the house of Fatma Mote Yusuf resulted in the seizure of approximately 325 grams of cocaine.

As a result of these operations, seven people were arrested on suspicion of involvement in drug trafficking.

Those arrested include Nuura Omar Bori aged 34, Mote Mwalimu Shamuni aged 41, Shamuni Mwalimu Shamuni aged 41, Omar Mohamed Omar aged 23, Mohamed Abdallah aged 35, Fami Abdulrahman Mohamed aged 42 and Fatma Mote Yusuf aged 40.

The seven suspects are expected to appear in court to face drug trafficking charges.

At the same time, anti-narcotics detectives in Mombasa seized 50 grams of cocaine and 1.15 kilograms of heroin.

Hussein Mansur Salim was arrested in Kisauni, Mwandoni with about 50 grams of cocaine valued at Sh250,000. In Kisauni at Stage ya Paka, Ali Swale was also arrested with about 1kg of heroin with a street value of Sh3,000,000.

The detectives also arrested Harrison Mwenda Kiambi in Mtwapa Maweni with 150 grams of heroin valued at Sh450,000. The three suspects are in lawful custody pending arraignment.

