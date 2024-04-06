Margaret Kenyatta Launches New Initiative To Empower County First Ladies

Former First Lady Margaret Kenyatta has unveiled a new initiative aimed at empowering county first ladies.

According to a statement by the Office of the Fourth President on Saturday, Margeret’s Beyond Zero Initiative has partnered with the Kenya School of Government (KSG) to establish the Margaret Kenyatta Institute (MKI).

The Margeret Kenyatta Institute will focus on the promotion of health, social justice, gender equality, and economic empowerment.

Initiatives such as the Leadership Program for County Social Transformation highlight the increasing recognition of the essential role women play in fostering both economic development and social advancement will also be covered.

“The establishment of the MKI and initiatives such as the Leadership Program for County Social Transformation highlight the broader recognition of women’s crucial role in driving economic growth and social progress,” read the statement in part.

In her address to the first cohorts of the program, Mrs. Kenyatta noted that the vision, mission, and mandate of the Institute, which is embedded in the Kenya School of Government’s core mandate, is to transform society through services and programs that promote: Social Justice, Gender Equality, Wellness and Health, and Empowerment.

The caucus gathered County First Ladies from Kilifi, Elgeyo Marakwet, Mig ori, West Pokot, Kakamega, Narok, Siaya, and Bomet to engage in strategic discussions and initiatives focused on promoting social change at the grassroots level.

“I thank you for being the first cohort of this inaugural program which recognizes the unique leadership roles you play in your counties as spouses of Governors. We applaud you for your diverse aspirations, in what may sometimes be uncharted paths or challenging roles you play to make a difference in your communities,” Margaret stated.

During the week-long event, the First Ladies were introduced to a range of strategies and initiatives to promote social change in their respective counties.

Notable speakers included Lady Justice Njoki Ndungu, H.E. Bisi Adeleye-Fayemi, former First Lady of Ekiti State, Nigeria, Nicole Brzeski and Cora Neumann of the Global First Ladies Association, Lucy Mathenge from UN Women, and Jacqueline Wambua from ROCHE E.A, among others.

The discussions revolved around topics such as the Interface between Government and Politics, Gender and Social Development, Legacy Building for Enduring Impact, Championing Causes for Social Transformation, Philanthropy and Resource Mobilization, and Partnerships.

