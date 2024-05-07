Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Tea Farmers To Reap Big As Gov’t Secures Lucrative Deal Abroad

By

Published

WhatsApp Image 2024 05 07 at 16.50.55 2

File image of President William Ruto at State House

Kenyan Tea farmers are set to start enjoying earning more from the crop following a pact between Kenya and Liptons Teas and Infusions and Brown Investments.

In a statement on Tuesday, State House said that the new plan will see the two firms positioning Kenya’s Tea as a premium product on the global stage.

“The collaboration will see these entities partner with the local communities to enhance the capacity of the sector.

“It will include the setting up of a Community Endowment Trust Fund with an initial investment of Sh1 billion in community projects,” read the statement in part.

WhatsApp Image 2024 05 07 at 16.50.55 1

President William Ruto during a meeting at State House.

Liptons is already setting up Lipton’s Tea Academy which will see the training of farmers on the global best practices to achieve maximum value for their crop. The two entities will also set up a state-of-the-art tea-specific fertilizers plant.

Speaking during a meeting with officials from the two firms, at State House Nairobi, President William Ruto said the Kenyan tea will continue attracting world attention due to its top quality.

Other leaders who attended the high-level meeting included; Sri Lanka High Commissioner Veluppillai Kananathan, among other leaders.

Also Read: President William Ruto makes 2 New Appointments To Govt

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020