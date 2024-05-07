Tea Farmers To Reap Big As Gov’t Secures Lucrative Deal Abroad

Kenyan Tea farmers are set to start enjoying earning more from the crop following a pact between Kenya and Liptons Teas and Infusions and Brown Investments.

In a statement on Tuesday, State House said that the new plan will see the two firms positioning Kenya’s Tea as a premium product on the global stage.

“The collaboration will see these entities partner with the local communities to enhance the capacity of the sector.

“It will include the setting up of a Community Endowment Trust Fund with an initial investment of Sh1 billion in community projects,” read the statement in part.

Liptons is already setting up Lipton’s Tea Academy which will see the training of farmers on the global best practices to achieve maximum value for their crop. The two entities will also set up a state-of-the-art tea-specific fertilizers plant.

Speaking during a meeting with officials from the two firms, at State House Nairobi, President William Ruto said the Kenyan tea will continue attracting world attention due to its top quality.

Other leaders who attended the high-level meeting included; Sri Lanka High Commissioner Veluppillai Kananathan, among other leaders.

