Pochettino: VAR Decision on Late Chelsea Goal Undermines Premier League

A VAR decision that overturned what appeared to be a late winner for Chelsea at Aston Villa on Saturday has damaged the Premier League, according to Mauricio Pochettino, the London club’s manager.

His team thought they had completed an incredible comeback when substitute Axel Disasi scored in second-half stoppage time, but the goal was ruled out after a VAR review punished Benoit Badiashile’s push in the build-up.

“Me and you and everyone in the stadium watching the game, they didn’t see a foul on the pitch and then VAR changed the decision of the referee. For me that was a normal challenge. The decision was there and that’s it,” Pochettino said

“For me, it damaged a little bit the Premier League and English football. If we want to be the best league in the world it should be protecting the spectacle and the decision. It damaged myself, damaged my team, my players, the fans,” he added.

Chelsea trailed 2-0 at the interval, but goals from Noni Madueke and Conor Gallagher brought them level before the late goal was reversed.

Villa manager Unai Emery said his team, which is presently in fourth place and seven points ahead of Tottenham Hotspur, was focused on qualifying for the Champions League next season. Spurs have three games in hand.

