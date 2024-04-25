Connect with us

News

DCI Unmasks Prime Suspect Behind Murder Of Rita Waeni

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has released a CCTV image of the main suspect linked to the murder of Rita Waeni who was killed in January 2024.

In a statement, the DCI said homicide detectives are at the advanced stages of investigation of the monstrous murder of Rita Waeni. 

DCI noted that elaborate forensic analyses have so far been done by the investigating team, capturing the deceased’s last moments and linking probable suspects to her murder.

Detailed statements by persons of interest have also been recorded and more data sourced from digital platforms to ensure that all leads to Rita’s killers are utilized.

However, the investigative agency noted that the prime suspect in the murder, a man only captured by CCTV cameras walking Rita to her scene of death remains in the holes, and the DCI Homicide team is sparing no resource in his pursuit.

DCI urged members of the public with information that could lead to his arrest to reach out through the DCI hotline or report at the nearest police station.

“In its endeavour to expedite the delivery of justice to the young soul and provide closure to the family, the Homicide Directorate calls upon anyone who can identify the man whose images (though blurry) appear on this post, to come forward and share information that may assist in his arrest,” DCI stated. 

According to DCI, the prime suspect first initiated communication with the late Waeni on October 2, 2023, through an Instagram account in the name of Carlton Maina (pseudo), a name that was later changed several times and finally pulled down immediately after the heinous murder.

The suspect is also believed to have visited several hotels in Nairobi West in October 2023 and the Green House Airbnb located in Roysambu along TRM Drive on Nov 7 and Nov 11, 2023.

“He is also believed to have a criminal mind evidenced by his way of evading CCTV cameras. He is fluent in Swahili and English, and has knowledge of Nairobi and its environs,” DCI added. 

