Coronavirus: Latest Updates In Sports

Here are the latest updates on coronavirus as far as the sports sector is concerned according to the BBC News

Brazilian club Gremio players wore masks on Sunday as they enter the pitch on Sunday as they had to play a football match as fears of coronavirus virus escalates in the South American Nation

Manchester United Paul Pognba has established a fundraising page and pledged financial support to UNICEF to help children affected by the coronavirus

The Italian Football Federation has pushed for the postponement of Euro 2020 to give time to complete the Serie A session, which had been suspended amid fears of coronavirus



Ezequiel Garay: “It is clear that I started 2020 badly. I have tested positive for the coronavirus, I feel very well and now it only remains to pay attention to the health authorities, for now, to be isolated.”

Five Valencia players and staff are “in good health” after testing positive for coronavirus, the club says.

Ralph Rimmer said rugby league would continue to follow government advice and allow games to go on until a point when either mass gatherings are banned, which could be as early as next weekend, or there is a positive test in the sport.

In light of the coronavirus outbreak, four Toronto Wolfpack players are self-isolating after showing “mild symptoms”.

Super League clubs will meet with the Rugby Football League on Monday to discuss how the sport responds to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Olympic boxing qualifying event in London will be moved behind closed doors due to the coronavirus outbreak.

