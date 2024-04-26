Details Of President Ruto’s Twin Visit To Tanzania, Zimbabwe

President William Ruto on Thursday evening jetted out of the country for Tanzania to participate in celebrations marking the 60th anniversary of the Union of mainland Tanzania and the island of Zanzibar.

State House Spokesperson Hussein Mohamed in a statement said the President’s participation in this national celebration will underscore Kenya’s cherished relationship, good neighborliness, and steadfast partnership and solidarity with the United Republic of Tanzania and its people.

After the celebrations, the Head of State will commence a two-day State Visit to Zimbabwe aimed at bolstering political, economic, and socio-cultural ties between the two countries.

“While in the Southern African country, President Ruto will be the chief guest at the 64th Zimbabwe International Trade Fair, in Bulawayo. He will emphasise the significance of international trade fairs and forums as catalysts for economic development, industrial growth, global linkages and job creation,” Hussein stated.

According to State House, the visit elevates the existing strong bilateral relations between the two countries by upgrading the current Joint Permanent Commission for Cooperation at the ministerial level to a Bi-National Commission at the Heads of State level.

Seven bilateral cooperation instruments in health, defense, investment, education, transport, and capacity building in public service – will be signed during the visit.

The Head of State will also hold bilateral talks with President Emmerson Mnangagwa of Zimbabwe where President Ruto will express the need for closer air connectivity between the two countries in the spirit of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) and the Tripartite Alliance Free Trade Area.

Ruto will further share Kenya’s perspective on climate action and the urgent need for UN Security Council reforms that respond to the current global realities.

Additionally, he will seek President Mnangagwa’s views and ideas on how to strengthen the continental institution.

