News

Governor Nyong’o Announces Interventions After 7 Villages Submerge in Kisumu

By

Published

IMG 20211024104001

Anyang Nyong’o

Kisumu Governor Anyang Nyong’o has announced that the ongoing heavy rains in the country have resulted in River Nyando bursting its banks and causing extensive damage to homes, urban centers, and public institutions.

In a statement on Sunday, Governor Nyong’o noted that more than 600 people are marooned in their homes, business premises, health facilities, and on the roads.

He mentioned that the Ahero bridge on the busy Kisumu- Nairobi-Kisii-Homa Bay and Migori have been flooded, disrupting transport and Seven villages in Ombeyi location are completely submerged in water.

“We are working closely with the National government through our Multi- Agency committee to help our people. We sincerely thank the Coast Guard and the Kenya red Cross Society whose teams are already at Ahero to help in the rescue mission,” said Nyong’o.

He stated that the Kisumu county administration is making arrangements to hire boats to help the ferry affected households to evacuation centers.

Governor Nyong’o appealed to state departments with helicopters including the KDF, Kenya Wildlife Services, and Kenya Forest Service to intervene and help us rescue the affected people.

The Kisumu Governor appealed to People living along Miriu and other rivers and near Lake Victoria to leave and seek refuge on higher ground.

Further, he said a medical Camp has been conducted at Bunde Dispensary and more are being planned.

“We sincerely thank our partners who have spent resources in helping the victims. We appeal to well-wishers willing to donate food and non-food items to visit our collection center at the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Sports Complex in Kisumu,” the Kisumu Governor added.

