Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Republican Party and Trump Shocked by tweets in Support of Biden from their base

Avatar

By

Published

president trump
president trump

KDRTV News Washington DC- The Republican party has been shocked by the support Joe Biden is receiving from their base and President Donald Trump is a very worried man by this development.

The former  Governor of Ohio and 2016 ,Presidential hopeful John Kasich, has openly campaigned for Joe Biden and urged fellow Republican Party members to vote for him because he has the heart of Americans and believes that he can  bring hope and cohesiveness to the American people.

Governor John Kasich is leading the pack and yesterday a tweet by the wife of Republican Presidential nominee who ran against Obama, John McCain, shocked the Republican party and sent shockwaves across America when she declared her support for Joe Biden.

Cindy McCain in a tweet has elicited voluminous reactions with thousands of retweets.

Cindy McCain's tweet

Cindy McCain’s tweet

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

migorimcas 1 migorimcas 1

Politics

Several Migori MCAs Injured As Blows Are Exchanged After Obado’s Ouster Turns Chaotic

(KDRTV) – An attempt at Governor Okoth Obado’s impeachment turned chaotic yesterday. The embattled governor is not in good books with his party, Orange...

13 hours ago
William Ruto and Msambweni Parliamentary Aspirant William Ruto and Msambweni Parliamentary Aspirant

News

Blow as William Ruto Dumps Gorgeous Female Politician

(KDRTV) – It has been a very tough week for coastal politician Sharlet Mariam as her dream to be the next Msambweni MP is...

7 hours ago
DP Rutos Bodyguards Found at Sudis Home Transferred To Bondo Homa Bay Mandera DP Rutos Bodyguards Found at Sudis Home Transferred To Bondo Homa Bay Mandera

Politics

DP Ruto`s Bodyguards Found at Sudi`s Home Transferred To Bondo, Homa Bay, Mandera

KDRTV has established three presidential escort officers attached to Deputy President William Ruto have been transferred to Bondo, Homa Bay, and Mandera after they...

13 hours ago
Do the steps Do the steps

Life & Style

How I got an employment and finally have a salary of sh 60K

I am Mrs Korir, I graduated in 2020 but I had never been able to secure an employment with any company. Anytime I tried...

15 hours ago