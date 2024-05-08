ODM Expels Uriri MP Mark Nyamita From Party

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) on Wednesday expelled Uriri Member of Parliament Mark Nyamita from the party.

In a statement, ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna said the move was reached during the ODM Central Committee meeting.

Sifuna noted that the party had summoned Nyamita for a disciplinary meeting following chaos witnessed at a funeral in his constituency on Friday last week but the MP skipped the summon without offering any explanation.

“Hon Nyamita was invited to today’s meeting but failed to attend. At this stage, the Party wishes to dissociate itself from Hon. Nyamita fully. We have granted his wish to no longer be part of us and advise our members in Uriri and Migori generally that he is an agent of UDA with the assigned task of sowing confusion and discord within ODM,” read the statement in part.

The ODM Secretary General said Nyamita does not speak for nor represent the ODM Party at any level and asked ODM members to treat him as such.

At the same time, Sifuna claimed that there is a plan to use state power to destabilize ODM-run counties and constituencies in partnership with some rebel members of the party.

The ODM senator alleged that the plot is sponsored by Internal Security Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo.

“The Party condemns in the strongest terms, this blatant abuse of Police and State power to intimidate our people and prop up regime stooges in our strongholds,” Sifuna stated.

Further, he announced that the party has directed ODM MPs to summon Education CS Ezekiel Machogu and Tourism CS Alfred Mutua over the issuance of TSC and KWS employment letters by UDA MPs in Kisii County.

“We have also asked members of our Parliamentary Group (PG) to summon the CS for Education and his Tourism and Wildlife counterpart Dr. Alfred Mutua to explain the hiring policy at the TSC, KWS, and other government departments and how Kenyans who do not support UDA can also access employment opportunities,” Sifuna stated.

Also Read: ODM Summons Politicians After Kisii, Migori Chaos