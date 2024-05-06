ODM Summons Politicians After Kisii, Migori Chaos

The Raila Odinga-led ODM party has summoned all both elected and nominated politicians who attended a funeral service in Uriri, Migori County last Friday, and a church service in Bomachoge-Borabu over violence that ensued in the two events.

In a statement on Monday, ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna said the politicians should report and explain their role if any in fueling the violence that erupted.

The ODM politicians are scheduled to appear at the party headquarters on Wednesday 8, 2024 at 10:00 am.

“Via this statement, the party here-by summons all elected and nominated ODM leaders present at these two functions to appear before the party leadership at 10:00 am on Wednesday, May 8th 2024, at the party headquarters (Chungwa House) to explain their role, if any, in these unfortunate events,” read the statement in part.

At the same time, the ODM party faulted the use of police officers to disrupt the two events.

Sifuna urged the Inspector General of Police to launch a probe into the matter and educate the police officers on their conduct during such events.

“We condemn in the strongest terms possible, the use of police to instigate violence at the behest of politicians. The democratic gains made by this nation in the last three decades guarantee the rights, freedoms, and privileges enshrined in the constitution, which rights align with the reforms that morphed the police force into a service,” he stated.

In the Friday incident in Uriri, two people, including a nine-year-old boy, were injured after being caught in the crossfire between two warring sides. Police were forced to fire tear gas canisters and shots in the air to stop the chaos.

On Sunday chaos ensued in Bomachoge Borabu after UDA and ODM politicians clashed bitterly forcing police to lob teargas at the congregation.

