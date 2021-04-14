Connect with us

Politics

We Gave A Person A Job He Didn’t Want- Kenyans React To Video Of Uhuru Regretting Being A Politician

Uhuru regrets
Uhuru

A video of President Uhuru Kenyatta regretting joining politics has left many tongues wagging.

The video, shared on social media by Oliver Mathenge, has the president speaking to a small gathering where he shared about his holiday plans and how he’ll return back to politics once he’s done with the short break.

How he defined his return to work is what caught many people’s attention as the president called it a “useless world of politics”.

Many were irked by his comments some even insisting the president doesn’t love his job.

“We gave this person the job that he did not want. He has actually told us, over and over again that he does not want to work.” said one follower.

“He got into politics and not servant leadership? Clearly, he was forced upon us and he doesn’t possess any leadership qualities.” added another.

“Somebody tell him only a few months remaining then he can exit peacefully,” said Panto.

Uhuru has been on the receiving end for a long time now as Kenyans on Twitter constantly attack him and his administration.

At one point, the president even said he left social media because Kenyans are too angry and always fighting him.

“You sit there losing sleep, looking at what people have said, even calling people to ask if they have seen what someone has said about you. I would rather sleep and talk to my wife, wake up and work,” he stated.

For the better part of this year, Kenyans have been fighting the president mainly because of the burgeoning international debt. Many believe the loans aren’t being put into good use, therefore, shouldn’t be given to the country.

 

