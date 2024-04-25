DP Gachagua Hosts 28-Year-Old Namabian Minister

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua on Wednesday hosted Namibia’s Minister of Information and Communication Technology Emma Inamutila Theofelus at the Official Residence in Karen.

Speaking during the meeting, the Deputy President said youth leadership is key in the advancement of Africa adding that young people are playing a big role in securing the continent’s future.

DP Gachagua noted that he believes in the youth contributing immensely to the development of the continent.

Gachagua praised the Minister for rising up to the position at a young age saying she was an inspiration to her generation.

Emma, who is 28 years old, is one of the youngest ministers across Africa.

“Being a minister at the age of 28 is a big achievement and I look forward to that happening in our country,” said Gachagua.

The Minister is in the country for the Connected Africa Summit 2024, being held at Uhuru Gardens in Nairobi.

“Young people are energetic, suave, creative and tech-savvy. We are mentoring them to take up leadership positions to safeguard our future as a continent,” he added.

On her part, Emma thanked the Deputy President for taking up the role of mentoring the young people.

“I can attest to you mentoring young people and being close to them because I first met you during the Forbes 30 Under 30 Summit in Botswana last year. We thank you for taking the position of mentoring the young people,” the Minister said.

She also lauded Kenya for playing a bigger role in the technological advancement of the continent.

“Kenya is taking the lead in matters connectivity. This is why we decided to come for this Summit. We have also been to Konza City, dubbed which is a bold and promising project that is going to benefit Kenya and Africa,” said Theofelus.

Also Read: DP Gachagua Apologises To Mama Ngina, Here Is Why