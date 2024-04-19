Wetang’ula Forced To Postpone Key Event

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula has postponed the scheduled opening of the Bunge Towers.

In a last-minute statement on Thursday night, Wetangu’la said the postponement was occasioned by the tragic death of Chief of the Kenya Defence Forces (CDF) Francis Ogolla.

“Tomorrow, Friday 19th April 2024, His Excellency, (Dr). William Samoei Ruto, CGH, the President of the Republic of Kenya & Commander-in-Chief of the Kenya Defence Forces was scheduled to officially open the Bunge Tower.

“However, this evening, in his address to the Nation, His Excellency the President announced the unfortunate and untimely demise of General Francis Ogolla, the Chief of the Kenya Defence Forces, who died in a helicopter crash alongside nine other gallant officers this afternoon,” read the statement in part.

Wetang’ula noted that the Bunge towers would be opened on Thursday next week at 9:00 am.

“In view of the foregoing, this is to notify you that the Official Opening Ceremony of the Bunge Tower that was scheduled to take place tomorrow has been postponed. The Official Opening ceremony has been rescheduled and shall now be held next week, Thursday, 25th April, 2024 from 9.00 am,” Wetangu’la added.

The construction of Bunge Towers started in 2010 with an initial budget of Ksh5.89 billion. Later, it was revised to Ksh7.1 billion before being pushed to Ksh9.6 billion.

The postponement of the opening follows President Ruto’s announcement of three days of national mourning after the death of General Ogolla.

Ogolla died on Thursday after a military chopper he was on crashed in Tot, Elgeyo Marakwet County. Ten out of the eleven military personnel in the chopper died with two receiving treatment in hospital.

The nine other officers include; Brigadier Swale Saidi, Colonel Duncan Keittany, Lieutenant Colonel David Sawe, Major George Benson Magondu, Captain Sora Mohamed, Captain Hillary Litali, Senior Sergeant John Kinyua Mureithi, Sergeant Cliphonce Omondi, and Sergeant Rose Nyawira.

Also Read: President Ruto Announces Death Of CDF General Francis Ogolla