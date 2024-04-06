Latest Tranfer News On Rodrigo, Osimhen, Cancelo, Vinicious Jnr and Mbappe

Bayern will not sack Thomas Tuchel with immediate effect despite today’s defeat. Both directors Freund and Eberl have confirmed that Tuchel will regularly sit on Bayern’s bench against Arsenal.

​​João Cancelo only wants to play for Barcelona next season despite interest from other clubs. This makes Barcelona’s negotiating position stronger according to Sport.

Chelsea will not consider offers for Reece James this summer despite reports linking the 24-year-old with a move to PSG or Real Madrid. (Source: Football Insider)

Manchester United’s demands for a £34m fee for Jadon Sancho could scupper the 24-year-old’s wish to make his loan return to Dortmund permanent. (Source: Sky Sports)

​PSG are willing to pay Victor Osimhen’s £111.5m release clause to sign the striker from Napoli this summer according to Corriere dello Sport. The Nigerian international is also wanted by Chelsea.

Liverpool are in negotiations to appoint Ruben Amorim as their new manager but the Portuguese coach has a €20M release clause in his Sporting contract. The Reds are also monitoring Bologna’s Thiago Motta.

Chelsea, Liverpool, and PSG are willing to shell out serious amounts of cash to sign Vinicious Jr this summer. The clubs want to take advantage of Kylian Mbappé’s arrival and would part ways with the best part of €200m for the Brazilian.

Manchester United and Arsenal target Joshua Zirkzee is understood to prefer a move to AC Milan and has told his agents to pave the way for his dream transfer.

Manchester United have added Wolves captain Max Kilman to their shortlist of defenders for the summer transfer window.

Arsenal are interested in signing Rodrygo in the summer transfer window. The Brazilian’s future at Real Madrid is more uncertain with the arrival of Kylian Mbappé.

