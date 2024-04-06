Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Sports

Latest Tranfer News On Rodrigo, Osimhen, Cancelo, Vinicious Jnr and Mbappe

By

Published

FotoJet (8)

Bayern will not sack Thomas Tuchel with immediate effect despite today’s defeat. Both directors Freund and Eberl have confirmed that Tuchel will regularly sit on Bayern’s bench against Arsenal.

​​João Cancelo only wants to play for Barcelona next season despite interest from other clubs. This makes Barcelona’s negotiating position stronger according to Sport.

Chelsea will not consider offers for Reece James this summer despite reports linking the 24-year-old with a move to PSG or Real Madrid. (Source: Football Insider)

Manchester United’s demands for a £34m fee for Jadon Sancho could scupper the 24-year-old’s wish to make his loan return to Dortmund permanent. (Source: Sky Sports)

​PSG are willing to pay Victor Osimhen’s £111.5m release clause to sign the striker from Napoli this summer according to Corriere dello Sport. The Nigerian international is also wanted by Chelsea.

Liverpool are in negotiations to appoint Ruben Amorim as their new manager but the Portuguese coach has a €20M release clause in his Sporting contract. The Reds are also monitoring Bologna’s Thiago Motta.

Chelsea, Liverpool, and PSG are willing to shell out serious amounts of cash to sign Vinicious Jr this summer. The clubs want to take advantage of Kylian Mbappé’s arrival and would part ways with the best part of €200m for the Brazilian.

Manchester United and Arsenal target Joshua Zirkzee is understood to prefer a move to AC Milan and has told his agents to pave the way for his dream transfer.

Manchester United have added Wolves captain Max Kilman to their shortlist of defenders for the summer transfer window.

Arsenal are interested in signing Rodrygo in the summer transfer window. The Brazilian’s future at Real Madrid is more uncertain with the arrival of Kylian Mbappé.

Also Read: PSG Manager Hopeful Mbappé Will Change His Mind Over Real Madrid Transfer

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020