Kenya Airways Suspends Flights To Kinshasa

20231216 085145

File image of a Kenya Airways Plane.

National carrier Kenya Airways has announced the suspension of its flights to Kinshasa, DRC indefinitely effective April 30, 2024. 

In a statement on Monday, April 29, KQ CEO Alan Kivaluka said the airline was forced to suspend its flights to DRC after the detention of its two employees by the Military Intelligence Unit in Kinshasa

Kivaluka said KQ  is unable to support its flights without personnel effectively and hence reached a difficult decision to suspend flights to Kinshasa.

“The continued detention of our employees has made it difficult for us to supervise our operations in Kinshasa, which include customer service, ground handling, cargo activities, and generally ensuring safe, secure, and efficient operations. We also ask that our staff be treated humanely and respectfully during this unlawful detention,” read the statement in part.

Kivaluka apologized to customers who would be affected as a result of the suspension and advised them to contact the KQ customer team.

“We continue cooperating with the investigating agencies and the relevant Government entities in both DRC and Kenya to ensure this matter is resolved. We ask that the Military court’s direction that they be released to allow due process to be respected so that our innocent staff can return to their families and everyday lives without harassment,” KQ added.

The two KQ employees were apprehended on Friday, April 19. During their arrest, the national airline explained that their phones were seized, and all access was denied.

According to KQ the reason for their arrest was alleged to be missing custom documentation on valuable cargo that was to be transported on a KQ flight on April 12th, 2024.

However, the cargo in question was not uplifted or accepted by KQ due to incomplete documentation.

Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary on Friday last week objected to the detention of the two Kenyans adding that the Kenyan Embassy in Kinshasa had been directed to deal with the matter.

“Kenya takes great exception to the arrest and detention of its nationals lawfully carrying out commercial activities in the Democratic Republic of Congo by authorities in DRC. Our Mission in Kinshasa is engaging actively on the matter. We shall update the public on developments touching on this issue. The government reaffirms its commitment to protecting our citizens working abroad,” he stated.

Kenya Airways And Vietnam Airlines Renew Codeshare Agreement

