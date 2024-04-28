CS Murkomen’s Message To Parents, Motorists Ahead of School Re-opening

Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has urged all road users to exercise caution to ensure the safety of children and other road users as schools reopen next week.

In a statement on Sunday, CS Murkomen said parents are responsible for ensuring that their children travel on safe routes even as heavy rains continue pounding different parts of the country.

“Parents play a key role in ensuring their children’s safety. They should choose safe routes and coordinate with school administrators to set up safe pick-up and drop-off points. They should also release children on their trips back to school early,” said Murkomen.

The Transport CS acknowledged that the new term coincides with heavy rains, creating hazardous road conditions due to flooding and damaged infrastructure.

Murkomen urged road users not to underestimate the dangers of rain and flooding, as even shallow pools can hide deep potholes or deep currents.

To minimise risks, CS Murkomen directed drivers to maintain a safe distance, slow down, and exercise patience in areas with heavy rain or flooding.

“Even as the Government, through the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) and the Police, intensify enforcement of traffic rules, I encourage road users to take personal responsibility by avoiding risky behaviors such as speeding or overloading and helping to report reckless driving,” Murkomen stated.

The Transport CS mentioned that drivers who endanger the lives of other road users by ignoring traffic regulations or crossing dangerous waters will be held accountable for their actions.

“During this rainy season, let’s work together to ensure our roads are safer by following traffic rules, reporting unsafe behaviours and promoting safety awareness,” Murkomen added.

