Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei Snubs Diaspora during visit to US

KDRTV News NewYork- The vocal Nandi senator and a staunch supporter of President William Ruto has irked Kenyans residing in the US in his recent visit by refusing to meet them.

Kenyans residing in Minnesota and especially those who hail from Nandi county are up in arms condemning senator Cherargei’s conduct terming it unprofessional, backward, and uncivilized.

Community leaders were shocked by the weird behavior of the young senator whom they had regarded highly as a very promising leader who they also believed that he had the aspirations of the common man (mwanainchi) but his behavior made them reconsider their support for him.

A community leader who wanted to be on record claimed that when they contacted him to have a meeting with them, Senator Cherargei claimed that he didn’t have any agenda for the Diaspora and didn’t see any reason to meet him at the moment.

But when the community leadership insisted on meeting him and discuss development projects in his county and how the diaspora can lend a hand in community development in Nandi county he still turned down their request.

Another community leader who sought anonymity rubbished Senator Cherargei’s excuses calling it childish and wondered how people like him will assist the President to fulfill his promises to Kenyans while having people like him surrounding him.

It’s on record that the Diaspora, especially from Nandi and Uasin Gishu counties, has pioneered various projects, especially in the healthcare sector by sending home various medical equipment and Ambulances to the Moi Teaching and Referal hospital in Eldoret City which has really boosted healthcare services to the area residents.

In the recent past, a delegation from Uasin Gishu County led by their former Governor Jackson Mandago visited various cities in the US. When the delegation visited Minnesota they managed to sign an MOU with the City of Minneapolis and St. Paul to become a sister city to Eldoret City in Kenya.

The Diaspora community leadership from Uasin Gishu County managed to arrange for the fire marshall department to send a team to Eldoret City who trained the local fire-fighters on how to respond to emergencies and how to use the donated fire-Engine vehicle and the Ambulance.