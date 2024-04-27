Connect with us

Azimio MP Claims Life In Danger After Push To Impeach CS Linturi

GMJtYGsWgAA9PYf.jpglarge

File image of Jack Wamboka

Bumula Member of Parliament Jack Wamboka now claims that his life is in danger after he filed a notice of motion to impeach Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mithika Linturi.

The vocal MP claimed that he received threats to his life moments after filing the notice motion.

Wamboka called on National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula to move with speed and approve the impeachment motion against CS Linturi.

“The CS must be impeached to restore sanity in the ministry and fast-track farmers compensation. The impeachment will cushion farmers from unscrupulous fertilizer business deals,” said Wamboka.

He added, ” The motion is rooted in grave allegations of gross misconduct, violation of constitutional provisions, and serious breach of public trust. The evidence presented before the assembly paints a distressing picture of negligence, mismanagement, and potential of criminal activities within the ministry.”

Capture 48

The DAP-K MP has so far been backed by 110 MPs to impeach CS Linturi from office.

The MPs include; Joyce Kamene (Machakos), Raphael Wanjala (Budalangi), Pauline Lenguris (Samburu MP), Maryanne Kitany (Aldai), Adams Korir (Keiyo North), Otiende Amollo (Rarieda), Samuel Parashina (Kajiado South), Adagala Beatrice (Vihiga), Stephen Mogaka (West Mugirango), and Clive Gisairo (Kitutu Masaba).

Others are Mohamed Adow (Wajir South), David Pkosing (Pokost South), Gathoni Wamuchomba (Githunguri), James Wamacukuru (Kabete) and Geoffrey Ruku (Mbeere North).

Also Read: Babu Owino, Wamuchomba Team UP With 6 MPs To Form New Opposition Alliance

