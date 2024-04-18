Connect with us

News

President Ruto Announces Death Of CDF General Francis Ogolla

By

Published

unnamed 2023 10 11T135226.479

President William Ruto has announced the death of  Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) General Francis Ogolla.

Addressing the media on April 18 at State House Nairobi, President Ruto said Ogolla died after a military chopper he was on crashed in Tot, Elgeyo Marakwet County.

“Today at 2; 20 pm, our nation suffered a tragic air accident at Sindar area, Kaben location, Tot division, in Elgeyo Marakwet County. I am deeply saddened to announce the passing of General Francis Omondi Ogolla, the Chief of the Kenya Defence Forces,” said the President.

Ruto noted that General Ogolla was in the company of 11 other military officers with nine of them dying while two survived the accident.

The nine officers include; Brigadier Swale Saidi, Colonel Duncan Keittany, Lieutenant Colonel David Sawe, Major George Benson Magondu, Captain Sora Mohamed, Captain Hillary Litali, Senior Sergeant John Kinyua Mureithi, Sergeant Cliphonce Omondi, and Sergeant Rose Nyawira.

According to President Ruto, General Ogolla had left Nairobi on Thursday morning, to visit troops deployed in the North Rift under Operation Maliza Uhalifu, and to inspect the ongoing school renovations work in Chesitet Primary School, Cheptulel Boys High School, Chepoton Primary School,Ksaa Primary School and Sablimoi Primary School.

WhatsApp Image 2024 04 18 at 17.03.26

“The CDF and his entourage departed from Kainuk to Chesegon, West Pokot County, where he launched the rehabilitation of Cheptulel Boys High School. He then departed Chesegon for the Recruits Training School in Uasin Gishu County, where he was scheduled to inspect construction facilities at the institution. Unfortunately, the aircraft crashed shortly after take-off,” Ruto stated.

The Head of State mentioned that the Kenya Air Force has constituted and dispatched an air investigations team, to establish the cause of the air crash.

Further, President Ruto said the Kenyan flag, KDF flag and EAC flag will fly at half-mast to honour General Francis Ogolla from Friday, April 19, 2024.

“In honour of the life and the distinguished military career of the fallen general, who lost his life not just while in office, but in active military duty, the nation will observe a period of 3 days of mourning commencing tomorrow 19th April 2024.

“During this time of national mourning, the Kenyan flag, the Kenya Defence Forces Flag, and the Eastern Africa community flag shall fly at half-mast in the Republic of Kenya and Kenya missions abroad,” said Ruto.

Also Read: Why I Appointed General Francis Ogolla As CDF – President Ruto

