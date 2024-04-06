Netanyahu Dismisses Blinken’s Request on Imminent Rafah Offensive

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has once again left the Middle East empty-handed after Israel’s aggressive prime minister rebuffed American requests to halt a planned ground invasion of Rafah, the southern Gaza city that is overflowing with evacuated inhabitants.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s stern message on Friday paves the way for possibly unpleasant talks next week in Washington between top US officials and a high-level Israeli delegation.

Netanyahu stated that Israel is willing to “do it alone” in Rafah if necessary.

Despite their differences, the Biden administration has continued to supply arms and diplomatic support, even as Israel has killed over 32,000 Palestinians in Gaza, 70% of them are women and kids, and the humanitarian catastrophe has worsened.

Netanyahu said he reminded Blinken that Israel is working on measures to remove civilians from conflict zones and handle Gaza’s humanitarian needs, where UN relief experts claim the entire population is suffering from food insecurity and that starvation is near in the hard-hit north.

Blinken, who is ending his sixth tour to the Middle East since the war began, told reporters that the US supports Israel’s goal of annihilating Hamas. The impending Rafah invasion has placed a pall over ongoing efforts to reach a cease-fire agreement between Israel and Hamas.

Following the events of October 7, the United States first supported Israel forcefully. However, relations have deteriorated as the war enters its fifth month, with Palestinian casualties rising and US President Joe Biden fearing public reaction throughout the election season.

The US position on a Rafah invasion has evolved in recent days. Officials had requested a plan to move civilians out of harm’s way.