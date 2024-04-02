American Popstar Beyonce Releases New Album

US music queen Beyonce has released her highly anticipated country album, Cowboy Carter, which she says was inspired by an experience she had years ago when she “did not feel welcomed.”

Linda Martell and Willie Nelson are among the country music icons featured on the album, which was published on Friday and also included duets with Miley Cyrus, Post Malone, and a rendition of Dolly Parton’s famous Jolene.

Experts and fans see Beyonce’s move into country music as a reclaiming and homage to Black Americans’ legacy in country music and culture, a history that has largely gone unnoticed in some mainstream music circles.

They believe Beyonce, who was born and raised in Houston, Texas, is now following in the footsteps of several renowned Black country music icons who came before her.

She had already teased the album by releasing two new tracks following an unexpected cameo in a Super Bowl commercial.

The album is the second installment in a three-record project that began with her widely praised 2022 album “Renaissance.”

Beyonce has been explicit about her ties to country music and Southern culture throughout her career, implying that both have had an impact. In a piece, she recounted how a bad experience with the country music audience inspired her to do “a deeper dive into the history of country music.”

The album’s topic is exploring Black identity in rural settings. One of the album’s 27 titles is “The Linda Martell Show,” which honors the first Black woman to play at the Grand Ole Opry in 1969.

The album also includes a cover of The Beatles’ iconic song “Blackbird,” renamed “Blackbird,” which Paul McCartney originally wrote as an ode to the nation’s civil rights movement, racial tensions, and the hardships Black women, in particular, faced in achieving equity.

