Bring It On- Governor Orengo Dares EACC After Twalib’s Remarks

Siaya Governor James Orengo has dared the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) to investigate him over graft in the county.

In a statement, Orengo slammed EACC CEO Twalib Mbarak Over his remarks on Siaya County being on the commission’s radar saying they were reckless.

“The statement made by the CEO of EACC today in regard to the alleged ongoing investigations touching on Siaya County, with an unfortunate and nuanced reference to the Governor, was reckless, irresponsible, unjustified, and legally inexcusable. It was empty and contained nothing new, except outrageous hyperbole, falsehood, and callous sadism,” said Orengo.

The ODM Governor noted that there have been many arrests in the county but for over six years the accused persons have not been prosecuted.

“There have been arrests made in Siaya County as long as six (6) years ago. But no prosecutions. Complaints in regard thereto have been made many a time. But apropos the Governor, we say bring it on without delay. We are unbwogable,” Orengo added.

On Thursday EACC CEO Twalib Mbarak while speaking during the 3rd EACC Anti Corruption Workshop for Media Practitioners said Siaya is among the counties under red flag.

“Yesterday, the noise they made, one of the lawyers there is a Governor, his county we have even focused on it…it is in our red flag…so you can tell that lawyer-cum-Governor we may end up in his place very soon,” Twalib Sttated.

According to EACC, Sh400 million was allegedly embezzled in Siaya County through claims of allowances for training and official public engagements, which were never held.

Also Read: Orengo Issues 2 Demands To Government Ahead Of Fresh Bipartisan Talks