EACC Orders Mwangi Wa Iria, Wife And 6 Others To Surender Over Ksh 140 Million Graft Probe

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has directed former Murang’a Governor Mwangi Wa Iria his wife Jane Waigwe Kimani, and six other suspects to report to EACC Headquarters at Integrity Centre in Nairobi.

In a statement, EACC said the 8 suspects should appear in person on Tuesday, April 16 at 8:00 am without failure.

According to EACC, Wa Iria and his co-accused are currently at large in an attempt to evade arrest from EACC detectives.

“EACC has ordered former Murang’a Governor Mwangi Wairia, his spouse Jane Waigwe Kimani, and 6 other suspects, currently at large in an attempt to evade arrest, to immediately report to EACC Headquarters at Integrity Centre for processing in relation to the graft charges they are facing. Suspects required to appear on Tuesday, 16 April, 2024, 8:00 am, without fail,” EACC stated.

The 8 suspects are accused of irregularity awarding tenders to Top Image Media Consultancy Limited and Value View Limited worth Ksh 140 million with no regard for conflict of interest.

The suspects are to be charged with conspiracy to commit an offence of corruption contrary to section 47a (3) as read with section 48 of the Anti-Corruption and Economic Crimes Act. 2011, abuse of office contrary to section 46 as read with Section 48 of the Anti-Corruption and Economic Crimes Act no 3 of 2003 and unlawful acquisition of public property contrary to Section 45[1](a) as read with Section 48(1), of the Anti-Corruption and Economic Crimes Act No. 3 of 2003 and Conflict of interest contrary to section 42(3) as read with section 48 of the Anti-Corruption and Economic Crimes Act, 2003

Other charges include; dealing with suspects properly contrary to section 47(2)(a) as read with sections 47(1) and 48 of the Anti-Corruption and Economic Crimes Act, 2003 and Money laundering contrary to section 3 as read with section 16 of the Proceeds of Crime and Anti-Money Laundering Act Cap 59b Laws of Kenya.

