Blow To COTU As Gov’t Orders Private Security Firms To Cease Monthly Conributions

The Private Security Regulatory Authority (PRSA) has ordered all private security firms to immediately cease the deductions and remittances of security guards’ monthly trade union fee contributions to the Central Organization of Trade Union (COTU).

In a statement on Monday, April 15, PRSA CEO Fazul Mahamed explained that COTU has failed in its mandate of advocating for the rights of security workers despite their significant membership and contributions.

“Regrettably, notwithstanding their significant financial contributions, COTU has not lived up to its mandate and has persistently disregarded, declined, and/or neglected to advocate for their rights, advocate for compliance with minimum wage, and promote their general welfare,” read the statement in part.

The PRSA CEO said investigations have been launched on the collection and use of the finances following complaints from private security officers.

“Pending conclusion of the investigation, all private security companies are hereby directed to effective immediately stop deducting and remitting private security officers’ trade union fees to the Central Organization of Trade Unions, COTU – Kenya. This directive shall remain in force until such a time the Authority expressly directs otherwise,” Mahamed ordered.

He warned that private security companies that continue to deduct and remit the said fees to COTU would be subjected to a statutory review of its registration and licensing status.

According to Mahamed, private security officers constitute a large percentage of COTU’s membership and despite their low salaries, have faithfully contributed trade union fees to Cotu for decades.

The PRSA CEO noted that each of the workers’ pay is deducted a fee ranging from Ksh150 to Ksh620 depending on their salary range.

The directive comes days after Fazul Mahamed clashed with COTU Secretary General Francis Atwoli over the welfare of security guards.

The PRSA CEO accused COTU of allegedly failing to advocate for the welfare of private security guards.

COTU refuted claims that the union was failing to advocate for the welfare of private security guards. Instead, they highlighted the measures taken to safeguard their interests.

“It is COTU (K) that gave the Kenya National Private Security Workers Union (KNPSWU) impetus to revamp and as a result saw the election of Isaac Andabwa as the General Secretary for the union,” Atwoli stated.

