CDF Francis Ogolla’s Biography, Career, Awards, Wife And Children

Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) General Francis Ogolla died on Thursday 18 after a military helicopter he was travelling in crashed in Tot, Elgeyo Marakwet County.

His death was announced by President William Ruto at State House in Nairobi, who mentioned that nine other military officers accompanying Ogolla also died while one survived.

Ogolla was born in Siaya County on 12 February 1962. He joined the Kenya Defence Forces as an Officer Cadet on 02 May 1984 and was commissioned as a Second Lieutenant on 03 May 1985, after which he was posted to Moi Air Base where he later trained as a pilot.

During his career in the Kenya Defence Forces, General Ogolla held several command, staff and training appointments.

In 2007, he served as the Commanding Officer of the Laikipia Air Base Tactical Flight Wing and from 2008 to 2014, as the Base Commander of Laikipia Air Base.

On promotion to Brigadier on 10 April 2012, he was appointed Deputy Air Chief Marshal and later promoted to Major General on 13 July 2018 and appointed Commander of the Kenya Air Force.

On 23 July 2018, he was also promoted to the rank of Lieutenant General and appointed Deputy Chief of Defence Forces, a position he held until 28 April 2023, when he was promoted to the rank of General and appointed Chief of Defence Forces.

The late General Francis Omondi Ogolla was awarded several medals including; Moran of the Golden Heart (MGH), Elder of the Burning Spars, and Head of State Commendation among others for his dedication to service.

General Francis Omondi Ogolla leaves behind a widow, Mrs Aileen Kathambi Ogolla and two children; Lorna Achieng Omondi and Joel Rabuku Omondi Ogolla.

He is also survived by a daughter-in-law: Muthoni Njenga Mwaura and a grandson named Taji Mbarara.

