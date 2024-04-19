Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

CDF Francis Ogolla’s Biography, Career, Awards, Wife And Children

By

Published

GLgNQQNWEAAqsNx

Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) General Francis Ogolla died on Thursday 18 after a military helicopter he was travelling in crashed in Tot, Elgeyo Marakwet County.

His death was announced by President William Ruto at State House in Nairobi, who mentioned that nine other military officers accompanying Ogolla also died while one survived.

Ogolla was born in Siaya County on 12 February 1962. He joined the Kenya Defence Forces as an Officer Cadet on 02 May 1984 and was commissioned as a Second Lieutenant on 03 May 1985, after which he was posted to Moi Air Base where he later trained as a pilot.

During his career in the Kenya Defence Forces, General Ogolla held several command, staff and training appointments.

In 2007, he served as the Commanding Officer of the Laikipia Air Base Tactical Flight Wing and from 2008 to 2014, as the Base Commander of Laikipia Air Base.

unnamed 2023 10 11T135226.479

On promotion to Brigadier on 10 April 2012, he was appointed Deputy Air Chief Marshal and later promoted to Major General on 13 July 2018 and appointed Commander of the Kenya Air Force.

On 23 July 2018, he was also promoted to the rank of Lieutenant General and appointed Deputy Chief of Defence Forces, a position he held until 28 April 2023, when he was promoted to the rank of General and appointed Chief of Defence Forces.

The late General Francis Omondi Ogolla was awarded several medals including; Moran of the Golden Heart (MGH), Elder of the Burning Spars, and Head of State Commendation among others for his dedication to service.

WhatsApp Image 2024 04 18 at 17.03.10

General Francis Omondi Ogolla leaves behind a widow, Mrs Aileen Kathambi Ogolla and two children; Lorna Achieng Omondi and Joel Rabuku Omondi Ogolla.

He is also survived by a daughter-in-law: Muthoni Njenga Mwaura and a grandson named Taji Mbarara.

Also Read: President Ruto Announces Death Of CDF General Francis Ogolla

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020