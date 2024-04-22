IG Koome Suspends 2 Police Officers With Immidiate Effect

The Inspector General of Police Japhet Koome has suspended two police officers linked to the 2,658 pieces of ammunition that were seized in Laikipia County.

In a statement, Koome said the two police officers, Chief Inspector Joel Warui Githaiga and Police Constable Martin Murimi who are attached to the Anti-Stock Theft Unit Sondu Camp have been arrested and arraigned in court on Monday.

“Following the recovery of 2,658 rounds of ammunition in Laikipia County as reported vide the National Police Service (NPS) official social media platforms on April 18, 2024 in which Josphat Karanja and his wife Teresiah Wairimu were arrested, two more suspects namely No. 235135 Chief Inspector Joel Warui Githaiga and No. 114573 Police Constable Martin Murimi from Anti-Stock Theft Unit Sondu Camp have also been arrested for sale of ammunitions to criminals,” read the statement in part.

IG Koome noted that the state was allowed to hold the suspects in custody for four days as police completed investigations.

“All four suspects will now appear before Kibera Law Court on Friday, April 26, 2024, while the Officers remain suspended from the National Police Service with immediate effect,” Koome stated.

The Police IG cautioned members of the public from engaging in unauthorized purchase, possession, manufacture, and sale of firearms and ammunition and instead report any such criminal activities to the nearest police station

“We wish to assure the public that stern action will be taken against any Officer involved in such unethical conduct regardless of rank. The National Police Service reiterates its commitment to strive for the highest standard of professionalism,” Koome added.

Law enforcement officers on Thursday last week ambushed Josphat Maina Karanja and Teresiah Wairimu and ransacked their home where they found 2,500 pieces of ammunition stashed in small packets. The two were taken to police custody after the raid.

