Gov’t Forms National Flood Emergency Multi-Agency Team

The government has established a national Flood Emergency Multi-Agency team and a response center to address the flooding situation witnessed in various parts of the country resulting from the ongoing rains.

The announcement was made by the Deputy President at State House Nairobi, Thursday morning after a meeting chaired by President William Ruto.

The Government, the DP said, is seized of the floods situation and has intensified its response to the situation.

The Deputy President said the Multi-Agency Emergency Response Centre will be based at Nyayo House, under the Ministry of Interior, to monitor the flooding situation across the country and initiate immediate interventions to save lives and property from destruction.

He stated that the Government will apply all required resources in terms of money and personnel to ensure no lives are lost.

He said the resolution was made following an emergency session chaired by the President at the State House. The meeting brought together all key stakeholders in the disaster response.

“The meeting has resolved that all internally displaced persons will be facilitated to find an alternative settlement. In extreme cases, the National Youth Service will provide shelter to the most vulnerable members of our society,” said the Deputy President.

He added that the affected households will be provided with food and non-food items during the flood disaster.

Stating that the weather outlook for the next week indicates that the country will receive above-normal rainfall, the Deputy President urged all members of the public to exercise caution while traveling and those living in the lowlands to move to higher grounds.

“Do not dare nature,” said the Deputy President in reaction to a section of Kenyans who have been daring to drive and cross through swollen rivers.

The Government said daily alerts will also be provided to inform Kenyans about the situation of the rains and flooding.

The Deputy President said he will on Friday chair the Committee on National Disaster Response incorporating all stakeholders including development partners to address the flooding situation.