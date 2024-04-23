Connect with us

News

General Ogolla's Memorial Service Scheduled for Friday Postponed

The Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) has announced the postponement of the late Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) General Francis Ogolla’s memorial service indefinately.

In a statement on Tuesday April 23, KDF said the service which was scheduled for Friday, April 26 at Ulinzi Sports Stadium will not take place.

KDF noted that a new date for the memorial service for the late General Ogolla will be announced in the coming days.

“Following the overwhelming support and state burial of General Francis Ogolla, the Memorial service scheduled for Friday 26 April 2024 at the Ulinzi Sports Complex – Langata is now postponed. A memorial service will be announced at a later date,” read the statement in part.

It added,”Whereas, the three day national period of mourning has come to a close and we re-engage in life without General Francis Ogolla, collectively may we continue to pray for the family of General Ogolla and all our fallen Comrades following the helicopter crash.”

5114 5 158 2048x1280

The statement comes after General Ogolla was laid to rest on Sunday at his home in Ng’iya, Siaya County.

He was buried some minutes before 4 pm without a coffin and with only a piece of cloth covering his body as per his wish.

The event was attended by President William Ruto, Deputy Presidnet Rigathi Gachagua, First Lady Mama Rachel Ruto, Dorcas Rigathi, and other National Government officials, Parliament, Political Leaders, Judiciary, County Govemments of both Nairobi and Siaya County, Defence Chiefs/Service Commanders from allied nations.

Officers and Service Members of Kenya’s security sector, members of the diplomatic Corps, the church, members of the general public, East African Community and the international Community were also presented at the event.

Ogolla died on Thursday last week alongside nine other military personell after a KDF chopper crashed in Elgeyo Marakwet.

Also Read: CS Murkomen Clarifies Reports Of Forming Team To Investigate General Ogolla Chopper Crash

