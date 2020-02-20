News
A police officer alleged to be manning Deputy President Ruto’s Harambee Annex Office found dead
KDRTV-A police officer who is suspected to be a guard at the office of the Deputy President Dr.William Ruto at Harrambee Annex was found dead with a gunshot wound.
Police investigators are still piecing together the evidence and the reasons behind his death, but preliminary information from the ground is pointing to a homicide.
Speculations is rife that his death might be linked to an ongoing investigation but no credible information is available to tie his death to the same.
More news to follow
