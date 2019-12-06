EACC! Sonko Tried to Escape Before Arrest

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has been arrested in Voi Town. According to reports, Sonko was on his way to Nairobi.

Reports indicate that he was on his way from Mombasa aboard the SGR when detectives waylaid him. A police chopper has since been dispatched to pick him and fly him back to Nairobi.

@EACCKenya confirms that Nairobi City County Governor Mike Sonko Mbuvi has been arrested while escaping arrest at a road block in Voi and is being transferred to Nairobi to face charges of corruption and economic crime. — EACC (@EACCKenya) December 6, 2019

He is expected to arrive at the Wilson Airport after which he will be taken to EACC Headquarters.

The arrest follows a warrant issued by DPP Noordin Haji for the governor’s arrest over graft charges.

“I have ordered for the immediate arrest and arraignment of Sonko and other officials for the crimes of conflict of interest arising from having received money from the county of Nairobi while serving as governor, unlawful acquisition of public property, money laundering and other economic crimes,” Haji said.

NAIROBI GOVERNOR Mike Sonko arrested in Voi following orders by DPP Haji; to face charges over loss of Sh357m. pic.twitter.com/zGphbROthr — NationBreakingNews (@NationBreaking) December 6, 2019

It is not clear if the governor will be presented in court today or he will stay in custody until Monday.

More to follow…