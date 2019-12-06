Connect with us
 

EACC! Sonko Tried to Escape Before Arrest

DDP Noordin Haji Orders Arrest Of Governor Sonko Over Graft
Mike Sonko (PHOTO COURTESY)

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has been arrested in Voi Town. According to reports, Sonko was on his way to Nairobi.

Reports indicate that he was on his way from Mombasa aboard the SGR when detectives waylaid him. A police chopper has since been dispatched to pick him and fly him back to Nairobi.

He is expected to arrive at the Wilson Airport after which he will be taken to EACC Headquarters.

The arrest follows a warrant issued by DPP Noordin Haji for the governor’s arrest over graft charges.

“I have ordered for the immediate arrest and arraignment of Sonko and other officials for the crimes of conflict of interest arising from having received money from the county of Nairobi while serving as governor, unlawful acquisition of public property, money laundering and other economic crimes,” Haji said.

It is not clear if the governor will be presented in court today or he will stay in custody until Monday.

More to follow…

