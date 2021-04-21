Celebrations, pomp and cries as the Jury give a GUILTY Verdict on George Floyd’s case

KDRTV Minneapolis-It was a joyous celebration as the Judge read the final deliberations from the 14 jurors who gave a guilty verdict on all 3 charges against former police officer Derek Chauvin accused in the murder of George Floyd.

The Streets adjacent to the Government Center in of Minneapolis where the Court is locate were packed with Black lives matter supporters who sung and chanted victory after the judge read the resolution from the Jurors.

At the George Floyd’s square, a few miles north of the Government Center, celebrations rent the air after the verdict was read. Volunteers pitched grilling stations and were elated with the verdict, cooked and served supporters in Minneapolis streets and at the George Floyd’s Square.