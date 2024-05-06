Connect with us

DP Gachagua Visits 94-year-old Former Councilor

GM1CKglXMAE0ebl

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has said the government will honour long-serving Ndeiya councillor Stephen Ndung’u Njenga for his exemplary service to the people of the county in Kiambu.

DP Gachagua said Njenga, who is 94 years old, remains as astute and visionary as he was when he served as a councillor between 1974 and 2007.

“I have known Mzee since 1995 when he was a councillor and I was a young District Officer. He was then a powerful politician who moved the masses and his work record made him a darling of then President Moi. Ndeiya Ward is highly regarded because of his contribution to its leadership and development. I am happy to see him upbeat and strong,” he said.

The two met on Monday last week after the retired civic leader made his way to Mai Mahiu, where the DP was consoling and delivering food to those affected by floods in the area.

On Sunday, after a church service and fundraiser at ACK St Mark’s New Kamiti Church in Kiambu Town constituency, Mr Gachagua accompanied by local MPs went to Tiekunu village in Ndeiya Ward in Kiambu to check on Mzee Njenga as he had promised him last week Monday.

Gachagua commended Njenga for his astute leadership and developmental track record which he said should be emulated at all times.

GM1CKdTW4AAsw3K

He added that he learnt a lot from Mzee Njenga when he was a District Officer in Limuru leadership and built a network that helped him grow to become the Deputy President.

“I learned from the best. You taught me when I was still young in leadership and that is the reason I am here today, because I built on the leadership strategy that you taught me to become whom I am today,” the DP said.

The Deputy President reiterated that through his advice and counsel, he was able to learn how to keep friends and protect them.

“One day a friend of mine was set up and I went to ask Mzee for his counsel, he told me that if I let my friend to get into trouble, I would be liable and I went and thwarted the mission to save him. From then, I knew the importance of protecting and keeping friends. I am a beneficiary of his counsel and wisdom, said the DP.

Mzee Njenga was first elected in 1974. He also served as the Deputy Chairman of Kiambu County Council and played an active role in the push for multi-party politics. He retired in 2007 after 33 years of service.

He was also a close friend of Presidents Jomo Kenyatta and Daniel Moi, who praised him for transforming Ndeiya through the provision of water and the construction of primary and secondary schools.

I'm Not Interested In 2032 Succession Politics – Rigathi Gachagua

