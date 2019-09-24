Early Morning Accident Claims Two Lives In Mtito Andei.

An early morning accident has claimed the lives of two people and left several others injured after a bus and a truck collided along the Mombasa Nairobi Highway.

The accident took place very early in the morning with all guns blazing and pointing blames at the truck driver who careless drove into the road without observing the traffic rules and regulations.

The bus was occupied by 49 passengers who had traveled over night while the truck had the driver and one other occupant.

“The truck driver joined the highway carelessly from the parking slot while oncoming vehicles were approaching. The collision then happened with the bus that was coming from the opposite direction killing two,” said Joseph Ole Naipeyan, the Machakos Police commandant.

The driver of the bus together with one other passenger died on the spot while the truck driver and his accomplice fled the scene before police had arrived.

The passengers who sustained injuries were rushed to Makindu hospital while the dead bodies driven to the mortuary.

The Police commandant of the region urged drivers to be wary of truck drivers since they have contributed to a good percentage of accidents on the road.

He ideally insisted that a crackdown will be intensified in the region and highway to flash out illegal drivers who obtained their licenses without due procedure.

Te vehicles were towed and taken to Mtito Andei police station while the police were still looking for the disappeared truck driver.

