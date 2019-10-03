Connect with us
 

Fear as Government Recalls Unsafe ‘Sure’ Condoms

A Box of Sure Condoms (PHOTO COURTESY)

Fear has gripped Kenyans after the government announced that Sure Condoms have been recalled by the manufacturer over quality concerns.

In a letter, Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (Kemsa) quality assurance manager Dr John Aduda asked those concerned to assist Lifeline laboratories with the recall of the products since they were supplied through Kemsa.

“Please accord Lifeline Laboratories the necessary operation in order to successfully conclude the process,” he said.

Sure is the most used brand of condoms in Kenya and is given free of charge in government hospitals and social places. It is mostly used by sex workers and could have far-reaching damages if the quality concerns are true/.

A spokesperson of Lifeline Laboratories said that they were only contracted by the Thailand based manufacturer, Innolatex Limited to do the recall.

They also advised consumers to check the brand and the date at the bottom of the outer packing and the foil wrapping to see if they are in possession of these potentially defective condoms.

Kenyans who took to social media have wondered how the govt could allow such a critical product to be allowed in the market.

In 2018, the Ministry of Health destroyed a total of 785,481 Fiesta condoms to be dangerously porous and too thin thus exposing users to various health hazards.

