Focus On Service Delivery, Stop Propaganda- DP Gachagua Tells Kiambu Politicians

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has urged political leaders to focus on service delivery and desist from propaganda and idle talk.

Speaking at ACK St Mark’s New Kamiti Parish in Kiambu Town constituency on Sunday, May 5, the Deputy President urged political leaders from Kiambu County to tone down high-octane politics and leadership tussles and concentrate on working for their people.

Gachagua said leaders should focus on social and economic development issues of their areas and the Nation instead of engaging in endless politicking.

“The President and I are focused on the job. The other leaders should focus on their jobs and service delivery too. The country needs us and citizens have great expectations. Let all leaders focus on service delivery, that is what Kenyans expect from us,” he said as he told off a section of politicians propagating lies and propaganda through online platforms which he dismissed as unhelpful and disgraceful.

“Some of us have no time for petty politics, we are busy people with a lot of work to do. We have no time to listen to nonsense, theatrics, and drama. We want to focus on the job that we were given by Kenyans,” he added.

Gachagua spoke amid heightened political talk and activity across the political divide over the 2027 elections and declaration of political ambitions.

On Kiambu politics, the Deputy President urged leaders to unite and work together, adding that he would soon convene a meeting to address their differences.

“It pains me alot to see leaders tearing each other apart. I appeal to the leaders to work together for the development of the county. Kiambu is important to President Ruto and I, it gave us a lot of votes in 2022. I will convene a meeting to find a lasting solution on any squabbles. Please tone down on the high-octane politics,” he stated.

The Deputy President spoke after a section of the county leaders engaged in an exchange of words at the event over the leadership of the devolved unit and gubernatorial aspirations.

He, however, told the worshippers that the county would not be left behind in the national government’s development agenda as he revealed that he and the President would soon tour the region to launch infrastructure projects such as ultra-modern markets.

“The President likes Kiambu and it won’t be abandoned in the national socio-economic development plan,” he stated.