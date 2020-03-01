Governor Joho’s major strides in Healthcare service delivery

KDRTV-The County Government of Mombasa headed by Governor Ali Hassan Joho, boasts of providing the coastal region’s residents with high end healthcare services in comparison to other regions in Kenya.

Governor Joho while attending a town hall meeting in Minneapolis, Minnesota in the US, told Kenyans living in the Diaspora that his Government has made huge strides in healthcare service delivery and hopes to even make more strides if more resources are made available to the County.

The County Government of Mombasa sought the services of the former Managing Director of the Aga Khan chain of Hospitals in the Coast region who has tremendously made substantial changes in the way health services are offered in public Hospitals by streamlining the sector and also by introducing reforms in service delivery.

Many doctors who had no special training have also been sponsored by the County Government for specialized training in various institutions of higher learning and others have been sent abroad to enhance their skill-set of the trade. Currently the County Government has given scholarships to over 48 Medical Doctors who will in return give key medical services in the County run hospitals.

Nurses and other medical professionals have not been left out as they’ve also been given scholarships to various institutions to enhance their skills.

Currently the County’s top referral Hospital Coast General, is preparing to perform Kidney transplants at the facility to 3 patients in collaboration with other Doctors from India an initiative driven by Governor Joho and the Health Docket which is already upbeat for the delicate procedure which is usually done mostly in India and other developed Countries.

Governor Joho went ahead to inform Kenyans that his government has very sophisticated Diagnostics equipment in the County Hospitals and planning to procure more in order to minimize patients who are already suffering from high costs of medical bills which most can’t afford in private Hospitals because of high levels of poverty in the Country.

The County Government has partnership with the University of Washington who are doing a research on communicable diseases and HIV management. They’ve set up an Clinic in Mombasa and are really making progress in disease management and training to the medical personnel in Mombasa County on prevention and management of various diseases affecting the coastal residents.

KDRTV News Desk cannot deny or confirm the information given by the Governor and planning to send it’s journalists to verify what the Governor said.