Kenya Votes In Favour Of Palestine At The United Nations

Kenya on Friday, May 10 joined 142 other countries to vote in favor of the admission of Palestine to the United Nations (UN).

In the voting exercise, 143 countries voted in favor of Palestine 9 voted against, and 25 abstentions.

In a statement after the vote, Kenya’s ambassador to the UN Martin Kimani said Palestine will now have additional rights and privileges in the International body.

“Kenya voted yes to give the State of Palestine additional rights and privileges in the UN, furthering its quest for full membership. We can no more deny others who legitimately seek self-determination than we can deny our nature as a country made from an independence struggle,” said Kiamni.

Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Korir Sing’Oei on his part said Kenya’s move to vote for Palestine is consistent with the country’s historical vote on the matter.

“Kenya votes with 142 other countries in support of the UN General Assembly Resolution for the admission of the State of Palestine to the UN. This endorsement is consistent with our historical vote on the matter,” the Foreign Affairs PS stated.

This comes against the backdrop of escalating violence in the Gaza Strip, with several countries and civil societies clamoring for an immediate cessation of hostilities.

The Israel-Palestine war broke out on October 7 after Hamas forces attacked southern Israel. Israeli military forces retaliated with extensive strikes on the Gaza Strip and a subsequent invasion of Gaza.

The death toll in Gaza from Israeli attacks since October 7 stands at a staggering 34,904, with tens of thousands wounded.

In Israel, the toll from Hamas’s retaliatory strikes has reached 1,139, with several individuals still held captive.

