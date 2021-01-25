Connect with us

ODM Presidential Candidates to Pay 1M Non-refundable Fee

By

Published

(KDRTV) – Anyone interested in flying the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) presidential ticket in 2022 elections must pay a  non refundable Ksh 1 million application fee, the party has said.

ODM has advertised for members to declare their interest in flying the ticket to the National Elections Board. This is, part of major plans, to prepare the party ahead of next year’s elections.

Apart from the application fee, which must be deposited in the party’s bank accounts, an interested candidate must also be a life member of ODM. You need to pay Ksh 20, 000 to be a life member of the party.

This has been interpreted as an extortion scheme from the party, with many people claiming that ODM leader Raila Odinga will be the de facto presidential candidate.

Raila has been cagey on questions about 2022 elections. However, his recent moves, point at a man planning to run for Presidency for the 5th time.

Sources within the party have intimated to KDRTV that Deputy party leaders Wycliffe Oparanya and Hassan Joho may battle Raila for the party ticket.

Candidates have approximately one month (until February 26) to submit their credentials to the Party for consideration.

It is not clear whether ODM will hold a referendum or which method they will use to settle on their candidate to face DP William Ruto and others in the race for State House.

