One KCSE Candidate Dead, 5 Blinded after Drinking Sanitizer in Turkana

(KDRTV) – Police in Turkana are investigating an incident in which one Student died and five others were left permanently blind after drinking Sanitizer.

The students took the chemical hoping to get drunk but the outcome has been disastrous.

Sanitaiza Yaua Mwanafunzi: Mwanafunzi mmoja afariki na wengine watano kupoteza uwezo wa kuona 'baada ya kunywa kieuzi', Turkana. #NTVJioni @zeynabIsmail @JKaltun pic.twitter.com/qeJRN8KSOk — NTV Kenya (@ntvkenya) February 22, 2021

The incident allegedly happened during a practical lesson at Kaptir Mixed Secondary school on last week

Six students of Kaptir Mixed Secondary School in Turkana South allegedly drunk HAND SANITIZER. One died and five have lost their sight. This is disturbing news. — Philip Etale (@EtalePhilip) February 21, 2021

One of the students told journalists that he can’t see anything and is worried about his future.

Parents at the school want the principal to take full responsibility over what happened at the school.

The angry parents want the principal sacked and the Board of Management BoM disbanded.

The incident happened barely a month since Education CS George Magoha banned the use of sanitizer in schools.

In his directive on January 20, Magoha said the ban was ensure students do not abuse sanitizers as alcohol.

“I want to tell teachers that they must not allow small-bottle sanitizers into schools. If any child has portable sanitizer, it should be taken and kept and given when the child is leaving school,” said Magoha.

Cases of students taking lab alcohol are well documented in Kenyan schools.

In 2012, a boy at Moi High school Kaptama in Mt Elgon was left permanently blind after taking chemical alcohol during a practical session.

Mwanafunzi wa kidato cha nne katika kaunti ya Turkana apoteza uwezo wa kuona baada ya kunywa 'sanitizer' shuleni pic.twitter.com/e2JYsdWdex — ja kisumu (@itsWesleyKE) February 20, 2021

The then form iv candidate was learning how to deal with his blindness at the time his peers were sitting for KCSE.