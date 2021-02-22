Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

One KCSE Candidate Dead, 5 Blinded after Drinking Sanitizer in Turkana

Avatar

By

Published

(KDRTV) – Police in Turkana are investigating an incident in which one Student died and five others were left permanently blind after drinking Sanitizer.

The students took the chemical hoping to get drunk but the outcome has been disastrous.

The incident allegedly happened during a practical lesson at Kaptir Mixed Secondary school on last week

One of the students told journalists that he can’t see anything and is worried about his future.

Parents at the school want the principal to take full responsibility over what happened at the school.

The angry parents want the principal sacked and the Board of Management BoM disbanded.

The incident happened barely a month since Education CS George Magoha banned the use of sanitizer in schools.

In his directive on January 20, Magoha said the ban was ensure students do not abuse sanitizers as alcohol.

“I want to tell teachers that they must not allow small-bottle sanitizers into schools. If any child has portable sanitizer, it should be taken and kept and given when the child is leaving school,” said Magoha.

Cases of students taking lab alcohol are well documented in Kenyan schools.

In 2012, a boy at Moi High school Kaptama in Mt Elgon was left permanently blind after taking chemical alcohol during a practical session.

The then form iv candidate was learning how to deal with his blindness at the time his peers were sitting for KCSE.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

You May Also Like

WhatsApp Image 2021 02 22 at 13.16.47 WhatsApp Image 2021 02 22 at 13.16.47

Politics

Governor Kivutha Kibwana Makes Sharp U-Turn, Endorses BBI after Meeting Baba

(KDRTV) – Makueni Governor Kivutha Kibwana has made a sharp U-turn and announced that he now endorses the BBI Bill. While addressing the media...

5 hours ago
Tanzania President John Magufuli Tanzania President John Magufuli

News

WHO Insists Tanzania Is Not Free From Coronavirus

WHO refutes claims by President Magufuli that Tanzania is free from pandemic

1 day ago
Seif Bamporiki Seif Bamporiki

World

Exiled Rwandan Politician Killed In South Africa

Rwandan opposition politician leaving in South African has been shot dead at Nyanga township

8 hours ago
Pfizer BioNTech Jab Preferred to AstraZeneca for South Africa Strain Pfizer BioNTech Jab Preferred to AstraZeneca for South Africa Strain

World

Israel Reopens After Pfizer Jab Success

Isreal reopens after the Pfizer vaccine proves to be effective in preventing hospitalization and deaths.

2 days ago