Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Simba Arati Speaks After DCI Officers Raided His Office

By

Published

WhatsApp Image 2023 10 30 at 14.59.02 1698667243

Simba Arati

Kisii Governor Simba Arati’s office in Lavington, Nairobi was on Tuesday, April 17 raided by plainclothed Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) detectives.

CCTV footage shared by the ODM Governor showed the officers casually engaging with private guards at the Premises. The footage also captured a private vehicle that was used by the detectives.

Speaking to the press after the incident, Governor Arati said he was in a meeting when he was altered of the raid.

“I was at the CoG meeting where we were discussing the issue of healthcare workers strike. My guard informed me that there were five police officers who had come to my office. They had an altercation with my watchman and they threatened to break into my office,” said Arati.

The Kisii County boss noted that he rushed to the premises with his lawyer and Siaya counterpart James Orengo and found the five officers in his office.

“When I came, I found them already inside. I came with my lawyer James Orengo. I asked them why they were in my office and they said they were just coming to check the compound,” Arati added.

WhatsApp Image 2024 04 17 at 8.10.31 AM 1713330672

He accused his political of using law enforcement agencies to intimidate him. Arati challenged the police to charge him if they had anything against him instead of putting his life in danger.

“Of course it is intimidation. I want to say I will not be intimidated or scared. Do you walk into any compound in Nairobi and force yourself as they claim they were just on patrol? If you feel that I have done something wrong, call me to your offices,” the Kisii Governor added.

The raid comes a day after Arati filed a report at the DCI headquarters alleging a plot to search his homes in Kisii and Nairobi.

Also Read: Governor Arati Breaks Silence After GSU Officers Surrounded His Office

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020