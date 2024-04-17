Simba Arati Speaks After DCI Officers Raided His Office

Kisii Governor Simba Arati’s office in Lavington, Nairobi was on Tuesday, April 17 raided by plainclothed Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) detectives.

CCTV footage shared by the ODM Governor showed the officers casually engaging with private guards at the Premises. The footage also captured a private vehicle that was used by the detectives.

Speaking to the press after the incident, Governor Arati said he was in a meeting when he was altered of the raid.

“I was at the CoG meeting where we were discussing the issue of healthcare workers strike. My guard informed me that there were five police officers who had come to my office. They had an altercation with my watchman and they threatened to break into my office,” said Arati.

The Kisii County boss noted that he rushed to the premises with his lawyer and Siaya counterpart James Orengo and found the five officers in his office.

“When I came, I found them already inside. I came with my lawyer James Orengo. I asked them why they were in my office and they said they were just coming to check the compound,” Arati added.

He accused his political of using law enforcement agencies to intimidate him. Arati challenged the police to charge him if they had anything against him instead of putting his life in danger.

“Of course it is intimidation. I want to say I will not be intimidated or scared. Do you walk into any compound in Nairobi and force yourself as they claim they were just on patrol? If you feel that I have done something wrong, call me to your offices,” the Kisii Governor added.

The raid comes a day after Arati filed a report at the DCI headquarters alleging a plot to search his homes in Kisii and Nairobi.

